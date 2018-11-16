A community program was held at the Westby Area High School, Monday, Nov. 12, to recognize the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I and to honor local veterans who have served in the military at any time.
Musical selections were performed by the Concert Choir and Band. The guest speaker was Roger Mathison who gave a brief history of World War I and America’s participation which was instrumental in ending the brutal fighting that resulted in a bloody stalemate. He also explained the formation of the American Legion shortly after the fighting stopped and the role that the Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and other veterans’ organizations continue to play in helping our veterans and the nation as a whole.
Veterans were asked to stand by period when they served (World War II, Korea, etc.). Elnor Haugen is the only remaining World War II veteran who was able to attend. He got a long round of applause.
