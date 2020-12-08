Westby Jul Weekend brings holiday cheer to the city

Westby Jul Weekend was blessed with sunny skies and mild temperatures, Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday’s event, which was sponsored by the Westby Area Chamber of Commerce, included Santa listening to wishes and accepting letters, volunteers serving free hot cocoa and cookies, and an opportunity for children to write a letter to the Jolly Old Elf.

The Christmas cheer continued Sunday afternoon when the History Alive Project (HAP) hosted its fourth annual Tree in the Street event at the intersection of State and Main streets.

Before attendees gathered at the intersection to re-enact the 1920s event of a tree erected in the middle of the same intersection during the Christmas season, they could view a 100-year-old four-seat open sleigh restored by Westby’s Karen Hankee and visit Gracie, a 4-year-old miniature mare owned by Cody Kraabel.

In addition, HAP President Dave Amundson shared the history of Norwegians settling in Westby, and HAP Secretary/Treasurer Ruth Amundson talked about some of the Christmas traditions of the Norwegian settlers. At 3:30 p.m. on the dot, about 30 people and three dogs posed for a photo in the middle of Main Street.

Tree in the Street was part of HAP’s yearlong celebration of Westby receiving official status as a city in 1920.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.