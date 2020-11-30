Westby Jul Weekend is Dec. 5-6

Westby Jul Weekend is here! This weekend of Christmas cheer includes a Saturday, Dec. 5 event sponsored by the Westby Area Chamber of Commerce and a Sunday, Dec. 6 event hosted by the History Alive Project.
Saturday’s event will be held at the green space/pavilion on Main Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Chamber will be handing out free cookies and hot cocoa, and there will be a mailbox for children to deposit their letters to Santa. Santa will be on hand to wave to children and their families (no one will be allowed to sit on the Jolly Old Elf’s lap due to COVID-19 safety concerns). The Chamber will be accepting donations for the food bank. History Alive Project volunteers will also be on hand. Updates about Saturday’s event can be found on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
Sunday features History Alive Project’s fourth annual “Tree in the Street” event at the intersection of State and Main streets from 3 to 4 p.m.
This is a re-enactment of an event that occurred in Westby during the 1920s. During those years some citizens erected a large tree in the middle of State and Main streets during the holiday season. Traffic in this area was a lot less dense than compared to today.
This year, in keeping with History Alive’s yearlong celebration of Westby receiving its official status as a city in 1920, attendees will be able to visit a 100-year-old fully restored four-seat open sleigh located in the green space at State and Main. The owner/restorer of this sleigh, which was made in New Brunswick, Canada, will be available to share how it was restored to its current condition.
Visitors will also have a chance meet Gracie, a 4-year-old miniature mare owned by Cody Kraabel.
Those who attend are welcome to bring a non-perishable food item for the Chamber’s food drive. The Chamber will have a presence at the History Alive event.
COVID-19 regulations will be followed at both events, there will be social distancing and mask use is strongly encouraged.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!