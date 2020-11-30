Westby Jul Weekend is Dec. 5-6

Westby Jul Weekend is here! This weekend of Christmas cheer includes a Saturday, Dec. 5 event sponsored by the Westby Area Chamber of Commerce and a Sunday, Dec. 6 event hosted by the History Alive Project.

Saturday’s event will be held at the green space/pavilion on Main Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Chamber will be handing out free cookies and hot cocoa, and there will be a mailbox for children to deposit their letters to Santa. Santa will be on hand to wave to children and their families (no one will be allowed to sit on the Jolly Old Elf’s lap due to COVID-19 safety concerns). The Chamber will be accepting donations for the food bank. History Alive Project volunteers will also be on hand. Updates about Saturday’s event can be found on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

Sunday features History Alive Project’s fourth annual “Tree in the Street” event at the intersection of State and Main streets from 3 to 4 p.m.

This is a re-enactment of an event that occurred in Westby during the 1920s. During those years some citizens erected a large tree in the middle of State and Main streets during the holiday season. Traffic in this area was a lot less dense than compared to today.