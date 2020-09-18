Westby library features memorial garden

With construction of the Bekkum Memorial Library patio last year, the board of directors decided it was time to make other improvements to the appearance of the building as well. The landscaping at the library is now in the process of being updated because many shrubs had overgrown and perennials needed to be divided. In the process of planning changes to the landscaping, the idea of a special flower garden was implemented.

Bertha Dahl, who was instrumental in the construction of the current Bekkum Memorial Library in 1986, also served as the library board president for more than 30 years. Before Westby Rocks was even a thing, a large granite stone was engraved and placed to the right of the entrance to memorialize Bertha’s devotion to the library. With the passing of Joan Dahlen, in May 2019, the library board consulted the Dahlen family to choose an appropriate recognition of her dedication as the library director from 1964 until 2000. It seemed very fitting to engrave a second stone in memory of Joan. Bertha and Joan worked together for many years. Their efforts spearheaded the construction of the Bekkum Library and their joint efforts broadened the positive impact that library services could have for our community.