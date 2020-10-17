Westby library to celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week

The Bekkum Library in Westby will celebrate National Friends of Library Week, Oct. 18-24.

Westby’s Friends of Bekkum Memorial Library was established in 2010, and has raised money for the benefit of Bekkum Library and its patrons. The dedicated Friends’ board of directors and Friends members contribute annually by maintaining their memberships, volunteering their time to assist with programing, fundraising efforts, and various library tasks. The biggest fundraising event for the Friends is the used book sale held every spring and fall. Most recently, the Friends of Bekkum donated funds for the new magazine display cases, and a table/chairs set for the outdoor patio.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 this year’s Friends of Libraries Week activities will be limited. The Friends of Bekkum will hold a fall membership drive; anyone who joins the Friends of Bekkum as a first-time member, will receive a book as a thank you for supporting our mission. Individual memberships are $10, Family memberships are $15, and Business memberships are $25 annually.

Becoming a Friend of Bekkum is a great way to show your support for Bekkum Library; membership also grants you early admission to the book sales. Members shop an hour before the sale is open to the public.