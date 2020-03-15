Westby man injured in single-vehicle crash after swerving for a deer
Westby man injured in single-vehicle crash after swerving for a deer

A Westby man was injured in a single-motor vehicle crash East Smith Road at Larson Drive in the town of Viroqua, Monday, March 9, at 4:16 p.m.

Randy L. Young, 63, was driving east, when he swerved for a deer that was in the roadway, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. He crossed the centerline and entered the north side ditch, striking a culvert pipe and then a tree. Young was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Westby First Responders and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

