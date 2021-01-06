Westby mayor, two council members run for re-election; District 3 Wards 3 & 5 seat is open

When the spring election is held Tuesday, April 6, city of Westby residents will find three incumbents running for office.

Mayor Danny Helgerson is running unopposed, as are incumbents Mark Jelinek (Aldermanic District 1 Ward 1) and Ann Kurth (Aldermanic District 2 Wards 2 and 4). Katie Helseth, who represents Aldermanic District 3 Wards 3 and 5, filed non-candidacy papers. All terms are for two years.

City Clerk Roxy Wedwick said no one filed papers to run for Helseth’s seat, so a city resident could run as a write-in candidate or the City Council could appoint someone after the April election.

In the village of Coon Valley the following incumbents are unopposed and will be on the spring ballot: Village President Karl Henrichsen and Trustees Gary Keuser, Roger Niedfeldt and Ray Williamson. All terms are for two years.

In the Westby Area School District, Craig Johnson (Seat 3 Westby Attendance Area) and Andrew Lipski (Seat 5 At-Large Representative) are running unopposed for three-year terms.

For more information on voting, visit MyVote.wi.gov.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

