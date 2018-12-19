The Westby Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade band and choir changed things up for their holiday performance in front of a packed auditorium, Tuesday, Dec. 11.
The seventh-grade band had submitted names for individuals to be drawn out of a hat to join them on stage and play bells for their rendition of “Concerto for Sleigh Bells and Band” by John Edmondson.
The eighth-grade band was not to be outdone, however. They incorporated a jazz piece called “Swing, Santa, Swing!” arranged by Michael Story.
The concert was brought to a close by the seventh- and eighth-grade choir following a record stage transition. The performance included soloists Montana Lindahl and Elijah Saunders on “Remembering Decembers” by Pinkzebra and soloist Ombeni Goss on “Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer” arranged by Mac Huff.
The seventh-grade band was directed by Monte A. Dunnum, the eighth-grade band was directed by Kory L. Dahlen, and seventh- and eighth-grade choir was directed by Peter M. Engh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.