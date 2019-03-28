A local winner has been announced in the 2018 VFW Patriot’s Pen Contest sponsored by Coon Creek Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10532. The theme of this year’s competition was “Why I Honor the American Flag.”
Westby Area Middle School eighth-grade student Ethan Pederson was honored as the winner at the Chaseburg VFW Post 10532 dinner held March 12. His essay was forwarded the district level. The contest was open to all students in grades six through eight, including home-schooled students. The is a national contest, in which the first-place national winner receives $5,000, plus an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. along with a parent or guardian.
“Why I Honor the American Flag”
by Ethan Pederson
In WWII, 400,000 American soldiers died (www.nationalww2museum.org) so we could be free. Everyday, I feel obligated to remind myself of this so that I can be grateful towards all of those wondrous people who served our country in such honorable ways. Because of them, we have the ability to be whoever we want to be. I honor the American flag because of the people that have sacrificed themselves for our freedom, and the diversity that is caused by being a free country.
Undoubtedly, the American flag symbolizes the astonishing country we have and the soldiers who fight for us. I only wish more people knew just how much soldiers do for us. Without them, we would not be a free country because freedom is the glue that holds the country together. We would be flying a different flag and this is why the American flag is special to us. It shows that we have freedoms that have been fought over. John F. Kennedy once said, “The cost of freedom is always high, but Americans have always paid it.” This means that we have to thank our soldiers for what they have done. Soldiers have given us so much, but freedom demands a high price, which soldiers have honorably paid.
Clearly, America is quite a diverse country. We have people of all sorts of ethnic groups in certain areas of the U.S. The flag, in addition to the soldiers and freedom, stands for the people that inhabit America. The people are what make up America, just like the trunk of the mighty oak tree, which would sway and topple over without support. The flag represents everyone that resides here in unity. The motto of the United States is “E Pluribus Unum”, “Out of many, One.” This truly signifies that America would surely not be America without all the groups that live in our great country. Everyone that lives here is a small but, essential piece of America.
All things considered, I honor the American flag because of the soldiers who have nobly given their lives for us, and the groups that reside here in thanks of living in a free country. America would not be truly be America without the people who belong here and the individuals who have given and lost so much. Remember, 400,000 soldiers died in WWII. Don’t let it be for nothing.
