Westby Middle School seventh-graders show support for service members

Mary Beth Marx, their science teacher, discovered that we have three service members deployed to Afghanistan this year with local connections, and students readily jumped on board to do something to lift their spirits over the holidays as they are all so far from home. Students made cards and wrote letters, brought in many generous donations to go into care packages for the soldiers and their units, and even made sure that those family members left stateside were remembered as well with cards and small gifts. Students realized as this project continued that they would be able to literally spread joy not just here in our community — but thousands of miles away to many. Cards were made not only for each soldier, but those in their units as well — and four boxes packed full of fresh-baked cookies, jerky, drink mixes, puzzles and games, personal care products, and so much more went out to each soldier to be shared as they saw fit.

Never before has there been such a tremendous response with donations — students connected deeply with what we were doing in part because of another locally connected soldier, Sgt. Zach Shaha, who spoke at Westby School District’s Veterans Day ceremony. Sgt. Shaha was a former student of Marx, and during his deployment her students wrote to him and sent him some care packages as well. At the ceremony in November, Sgt. Shaha spoke of the importance of showing support to service members far from home, and demonstrated how much it meant to him during his deployment as he held up letters he received from her student and still had to this day. Sgt. Shaha unknowingly was helping to inspire the next generation of her students to do the same — and they dove into the project with incredible enthusiasm because they realized it really mattered. In fact, at the time of this writing, students have already received responses from two of the soldiers that were met with smiles on our end for the difference they clearly made in the lives of others!