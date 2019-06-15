A History Alive Project time capsule containing letters written to themselves was created in late May by the Westby High School freshman Class of 2022.
Writing and reflecting on their own personal changes over their freshman year, the 90 or so letters will be eagerly anticipated and opened when they are WHS Seniors. The box has been stored in the high school safe until May of their graduation year.
This was the culminating activity for those “done with ninth-grade” students who have experienced over 800 class minutes of enrichment curriculum throughout the school year as they learned about this area’s Norwegian immigrant history and the rich past of their surrounding communities.
2019 also marks the fifth anniversary of the continued History Alive Project’s WHS volunteer work by HAP teaching team. History Alive works hard to bring our past alive again for students.
If you would like to help History Alive expand its goal to bring this history to students, or any of its other projects, call 608-634-3034.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.