Westby Area High School

Westby Norsemen celebrate Homecoming with parade, activities

Westby Area High School celebrated its Homecoming Friday afternoon with a parade downtown.

The parade was just one of many activities held during the week. The Homecoming theme was Hollywood. Dress-up days were as follows: Monday: Breakfast Club (PJ Day) and Class T-Shirt; Tuesday: Hollywood Walk of Fame (Dress like a tourist); Wednesday: Movie Day (Dress like your favorite movie character); Thursday: Stunt Double Day (Twin with someone); and Friday: Hometown Celebrity Day (Spirit Day) Red and White.

The Norsemen faced G-E-T Friday night, and won the game 52-7. The week ended with the Homecoming dance Saturday.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

