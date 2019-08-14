The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotions Board has awarded first-place honors to Westby brand organic sour cream.
This is the first time an organic Westby Cooperative Creamery dairy food has earned top honors, though the creamery said its conventional sour cream received a second-place honor. In addition, Westby brand conventional French onion dip took first-place honors for the second year in a row.
“We were delighted to hear that our organic product stood above the competition,” Westby Cooperative Creamery General Manager Pete Kondrup said. “This honor affirms our belief that organic dairy foods, with their simple ingredients, don’t compromise complexity in taste.”
Dairy companies from across Wisconsin submitted a record 445 cheese, butter and other dairy food entries in the 2019 competition. The award was presented at the State Fair Aug. 8 during the 2019 Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction. This auction raises funds for student scholarships and dairy promotions.
Westby Cooperative Creamery also earned a third-place award for its organic, whole milk, plain Greek yogurt and a second place for its organic French onion dip bringing the award total to five.
“The quality of Westby brand dairy foods begins with the highest-quality milk from our local family dairy farms. We’re very proud to accept this award on behalf of those hard-working families as well as our committed team of employees. As one of the oldest dairy cooperatives in the state of Wisconsin, an award from our own State Fair is especially gratifying,” Westby Cooperative Creamery Plant Manager Ryan O’Donnell said.
Westby Cooperative Creamery has been in continual operation since 1903 and accepts both organic and conventional milk from its patron-member-owners. Westby brand dairy foods include cottage cheeses, sour creams, dairy dips, yogurts, butter, cheese curds and other cheese products.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.