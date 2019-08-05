New chief of police in Westby

Westby's new chief of police is Scott Stuber (left), who is pictured with David Jefson, who became chief in 2014 after the retirement of Mitch Hundt. Stuber's promotion was effective Aug. 1.

 Contributed photo

David Jefson retired as Westby's chief of police, and Scott Stuber was promoted to chief effective Aug. 1.

Jefson was a fill-in part-time officer for many years before becoming chief in 2014 after the retirement of Mitch Hundt.

Stuber has been with the Westby Police Department since May of 2001.

