David Jefson retired as Westby's chief of police, and Scott Stuber was promoted to chief effective Aug. 1.
Jefson was a fill-in part-time officer for many years before becoming chief in 2014 after the retirement of Mitch Hundt.
Stuber has been with the Westby Police Department since May of 2001.
