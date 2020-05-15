Westby receives EDA grant to make improvements to industrial park

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced on April 9 that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $3.5 million grant to the city of Westby to make critical infrastructure improvements needed to expand the city’s industrial park and protect businesses from severe weather events. The EDA grant, to be matched with $868,800 in local investment, is expected to create 49 jobs and spur $15.6 million in private investment.
“The Trump Administration recognizes the challenges American communities face following natural disasters,” Ross said. “This project will help the region attract new employers, expand the local business community, and remain resilient through natural disasters.”
“This investment will provide the necessary infrastructure upgrades to expand the city of Westby’s industrial park and rebuild from the devastating floods that occurred in the spring of 2019,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “Designed with 57 acres of developable space, the industrial park will help strengthen the regional economy, create new job opportunities, and make it more resilient in the face of natural disasters.
“Almost every year, communities across Wisconsin have to deal with devastating floods that hurt our small businesses and local economies,” said Congressman Ron Kind (WI-03). “This grant will help expand Westby’s industrial park as well as help the area’s businesses rebuild from flood damage in 2019 and prevent more damage from future floods.”
This project is funded by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019 (Pub. L. 116-20) (PDF), which provided EDA with $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program funds for disaster relief and recovery for areas affected by Hurricanes Florence, Michael, and Lane, Typhoons Yutu and Mangkhut, wildfires, volcanic eruptions, and other major natural disasters occurring in calendar year 2018, and tornadoes and floods occurring in calendar year 2019, under the Robert T. Stafford Act. Please visit EDA’s Disaster Supplemental webpage.
