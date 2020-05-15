Westby receives EDA grant to make improvements to industrial park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced on April 9 that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $3.5 million grant to the city of Westby to make critical infrastructure improvements needed to expand the city’s industrial park and protect businesses from severe weather events. The EDA grant, to be matched with $868,800 in local investment, is expected to create 49 jobs and spur $15.6 million in private investment.

“The Trump Administration recognizes the challenges American communities face following natural disasters,” Ross said. “This project will help the region attract new employers, expand the local business community, and remain resilient through natural disasters.”

“This investment will provide the necessary infrastructure upgrades to expand the city of Westby’s industrial park and rebuild from the devastating floods that occurred in the spring of 2019,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “Designed with 57 acres of developable space, the industrial park will help strengthen the regional economy, create new job opportunities, and make it more resilient in the face of natural disasters.