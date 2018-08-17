Westby Area School District learned on July 30 that they will receive $83,669 from the first round of the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) School Safety Grant program.
Westby was among the 81 schools and school districts to receive a combined total of $4,771,686 from the last first round of safety grant funding granted on July 30.
In March 2018, the Wisconsin State Legislature and Governor Scott Walker to passed and signed 2017 Wisconsin 143 into law, establishing the DOJ Office of School Safety and providing $100 million for school safety. A total of 735 schools and school districts, 97-percent of public schools and approximately 40-percent of private schools statewide, applied for the first round of funds, and all are expected to receive grant funding. Once all first round grant funds are approved, it is estimated that approximately $45 million will remain.
Westby Area School District Administrator Steve Michaels said the grant money will help the district to make needed improvements to its school safety programs.
According to Michaels, Westby will be using its safety grant funding to purchase a door monitoring system that alerts the district when a door is opened and if for some reason is not completely closed.
“We, like all schools, have problems with people propping doors open and this is a safety concern. The new door alert system, in conjunction with the school districts already operational camera system, will enable administration and staff to follow-up with whoever is propping the doors open, as well,” Michaels said.
The school district will also invest in shatter-resistant security film on entryway windows.
“The film will not stop projectiles from penetrating, but is widely used now to improve the safety of windows,” Michaels said.
According to a press release from the DOJ, Attorney General Brad Schimel recently announced plans for a second round of grant funding by utilizing the approximately $45 million in remaining school safety money available. The second round of funding will focus on advanced initiatives to bolster student mental health, the creation of local School Safety Intervention teams, and additional physical security upgrades. The next round of grants will be awarded starting in October.
Schools applying for the second round of grant funding must agree to send 10 percent of full-time teachers and counselors to DOJ-approved 12-hour Adolescent Mental Health training by Aug. 31, 2020, and schools may use grant funds to pay expenses incurred (tuition, travel, lodging, meals, substitute teacher pay, etc.). Under the second round of grant funding, grant funding will be awarded on a per-student formula, according to student enrollment as reported to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI). No awardee will receive less than $10,000 nor receive more than $2.5 million, in order to ensure all applicants receive sufficient funding to make meaningful physical security improvements
Michaels said Westby intends to follow up, by applying for the second round of safety grants which will help the district finish the window security filming project and allow the district to invest in more mental health training for its staff.
Viroqua Area Schools and De Soto Area Schools also received funding in the first round. Viroqua Area Schools received $99,195 and De Soto Area Schools received $60,879.
Dorothy Robson can be reached at dorothy.robson@lee.net or (608) 606-0811.
