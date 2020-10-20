Westby referendum questions address operational, maintenance needs

• Improve site traffic flow, including designated drop-off/pick-up lanes at the high school; increase number of parking spaces; and address stormwater challenges.

If both referendum questions are approved by voters, the projected mill rate for school taxes would remain at or near $10.90 per $1,000 of equalized property value. The District’s early repayment of existing debt, and interest rates at historic lows, allows for investment in the proposed projects with a projected minimal increase over the 2020-21 mill rate.

Voter Information and Deadlines

With everyone’s health and safety in mind, we advise district residents to follow health and safety recommendations, avoid crowds, and plan to vote absentee. Find safe voting tips on the Wisconsin Election Commission website: https://elections.wi.gov/covid-19

Voter Registration Deadlines:

• Oct. 30 – Deadline to register to vote at your clerk's office, or other designated location (by 5 p.m.)

• Nov. 3 – Register at your polling place on Election Day.

In-Person Absentee Voting Deadlines: