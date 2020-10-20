Westby referendum questions address operational, maintenance needs

The Westby Area School District will have two referendum questions on the Nov. 3 ballot for both operational and capital needs in the district.
Question 1: Renew Operational Referendum - The 2018 operational referendum expires after the 2020-21 school year. The renewal is required to sustain current educational programs and to operate the District.
Question 2: Capital Improvement Referendum - Asks for authorization to borrow $11,950,000 for district-wide safety, security, and site improvements. These improvements include:
Safety & Security Enhancements
• Enhance secure entries at each school building to better control and monitor visitor access.
Infrastructure Upgrades
• Upgrade inefficient building systems (plumbing, heating and ventilation, electrical) that have exceeded their useful life, and replace aging roof sections.
Educational Space Updates
• Update high school Family & Consumer Science and Career & Technical Education spaces and expand and renovate the existing greenhouse to better support curriculum.
Site Improvements
• Improve site traffic flow, including designated drop-off/pick-up lanes at the high school; increase number of parking spaces; and address stormwater challenges.
If both referendum questions are approved by voters, the projected mill rate for school taxes would remain at or near $10.90 per $1,000 of equalized property value. The District’s early repayment of existing debt, and interest rates at historic lows, allows for investment in the proposed projects with a projected minimal increase over the 2020-21 mill rate.
Voter Information and Deadlines
With everyone’s health and safety in mind, we advise district residents to follow health and safety recommendations, avoid crowds, and plan to vote absentee. Find safe voting tips on the Wisconsin Election Commission website: https://elections.wi.gov/covid-19
Voter Registration Deadlines:
• Oct. 30 – Deadline to register to vote at your clerk's office, or other designated location (by 5 p.m.)
• Nov. 3 – Register at your polling place on Election Day.
In-Person Absentee Voting Deadlines:
• Oct. 20 – First day to vote absentee in your municipal clerk's office or other designated location.
• Oct. 29 – Deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail (by 5 p.m.). Request an absentee ballot as soon as possible by visiting https://myvote.wi.gov or by contacting your municipality directly.
• Nov. 1 – Last possible day for in-person absentee. (Please check with your municipal clerk's office, as dates and times within this window will vary.)
Questions? Learn More:
− Call the District Office at 608-634-0101
− Email referendum@westby-norse.org
− Watch the Referendum Tour Video and Referendum Update Videos here: https://www.westby-norse.org/page/referendum-information
− View a complete listing of local municipal offices on the District’s Referendum web page.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!