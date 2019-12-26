Westby Rod and Gun fundraiser helps brighten Christmas for children
Westby Rod and Gun fundraiser helps brighten Christmas for children

Spreading Christmas joy

Westby Elementary School Principal Bruce Peterson and Becky Stinson, one of the key organizers of the Christmas for Kids fundraiser held at the Westby Rod and Gun Club, pose for a photo at the event, Saturday, Dec. 14.

 Contributed photo

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Westby Rod and Gun Club held its Christmas for Kids fundraiser to provide toys and gift cards to students at the Westby Elementary School who might not otherwise receive toys from Santa at Christmas.

This is the third year that the club has held this event, which included raffles for a large screen TV and two half hogs, a 50-50 drawing, silent auctions and other fun events. Elementary school Principal Bruce Peterson was there during the events which started at 3 and lasted until 8 p.m. People came and went, many bringing in numerous toys to be disbursed before the end of school for Christmas break. Dozens of local companies donated gift certificates or items ranging from bottles of wine to hot chocolate or coffee products, and even a bag of wild bird feed. More than $8,500 was collected to help make Christmas morning bright.

Christmas volunteers

Westby Rod and Gun President Barry Grimsled (center left) and Becky Stinson (center right) are surrounded by volunteers who helped with the Christmas for Kids fundraiser held Saturday, Dec. 14.
