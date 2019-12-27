Westby's Bekkum Library receives donation for patio project

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, Westby WCCU Branch Manager, Teri Mathison, presented a donation awarded by the WCCU Board of Directors to the Bekkum Memorial Library in the amount of $1,500. Bekkum Library Director Michelle Tryggestad, Board of Trustees Treasurer Steve Michaels and Mayor Danny Helgerson received the donation on behalf of the library.
Several months ago, an old sidewalk leading from the emergency exit on the south side of the library was replaced. Shifting of the concrete was creating a potential hazard that was compromising the safety of the exit. The construction of a new sidewalk also created a very usable patio area. The Board of Trustees is now raising money to purchase outdoor tables and chairs, planters and trash receptacles for this new space, as well as fund a beautiful mural for the retaining wall of the patio. The considerable WCCU donation will allow for several items on the “wish list” to be purchased for the patio.
The new patio area will be used for library programming, to make accessing the library’s free Wi-Fi more convenient, and for members of the community to take time out for reading on good-weather days. The furniture and accessories planned for this project will add to the usability and comfort of the patio space. Library Director Michelle shared that the patio will be a wonderful addition to the library for young and adult patrons alike. She anticipates that the patio will increase patrons and usage of the library, which will be a boost for the library as well as our downtown area.
If you, your business or your community organization would like to help enhance this community space, contact Bekkum Library Director Michelle Tryggestad at 634-4419. Donations are being accepted for the patio project. After completion, signage in the patio area will recognize all who have donated to the project.