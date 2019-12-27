Westby's Bekkum Library receives donation for patio project

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, Westby WCCU Branch Manager, Teri Mathison, presented a donation awarded by the WCCU Board of Directors to the Bekkum Memorial Library in the amount of $1,500. Bekkum Library Director Michelle Tryggestad, Board of Trustees Treasurer Steve Michaels and Mayor Danny Helgerson received the donation on behalf of the library.

Several months ago, an old sidewalk leading from the emergency exit on the south side of the library was replaced. Shifting of the concrete was creating a potential hazard that was compromising the safety of the exit. The construction of a new sidewalk also created a very usable patio area. The Board of Trustees is now raising money to purchase outdoor tables and chairs, planters and trash receptacles for this new space, as well as fund a beautiful mural for the retaining wall of the patio. The considerable WCCU donation will allow for several items on the “wish list” to be purchased for the patio.