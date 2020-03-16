Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library adjusts service due to COVID-19

With the safety of patrons, volunteers and employees in mind, Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby will be adjusting services beginning Monday, March 16.

Due to the quickly developing COVID-19 outbreak in the nation, it is a top priority of Bekkum Memorial Library to assist in any way it is able. Monday, March 16 through Wednesday, March 18, patrons will be able to enter the library to return items, pick up holds and browse the collection for new items to enjoy. However, the library is suspending all programs, access to the meeting room, public computers, seating areas, coffee bar, toys and games immediately.

Beginning Thursday, March 19, through Wednesday, April 1, the library will be closed to the public, with limited staff to assist patrons via phone or email. The Wi-Fi will still be available, which patrons can access from their vehicles. Expiration dates on materials will be extended through April 1. Call 608-634-4419 or email westbycircdesk@wrlsweb.org with any questions or concerns. Follow the library on Facebook @bekkumlibrary for the latest updates, along with helpful tips.

