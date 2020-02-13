Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library offers digital book club

Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby joins nearly 16,000 libraries and thousands of readers across the country in offering the first Together We Read: US digital book club selection. From Feb. 19–March 4, Bekkum patrons can enjoy and discuss award-winning author Pat Simmons’ new “Lean on Me” romance eBook for free with no waitlists or holds. Readers can access the eBook with a valid library card by visiting http://xxx.lib.overdrive.com or by downloading the Libby app, and then participate in an online discussion.

The Together We Read: US digital book club connects readers in America through public libraries with the same ebook at the same time. This two-week program only requires a Winding Rivers Library card to get started. Together We Read: US is facilitated by Rakuten OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for ebooks, audiobooks and magazines and creator of the award-winning Libby app.

“This is the perfect opportunity to try out a book club and discussion venue. There’s no obligation, and you can enjoy the story from your own device at home, on your lunch break or anywhere. The best feature of Together We Read: US is there is no waiting or hold list,” said Director Michelle Tryggestad.