Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library offers digital book club

Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby joins nearly 16,000 libraries and thousands of readers across the country in offering the first Together We Read: US digital book club selection. From Feb. 19–March 4, Bekkum patrons can enjoy and discuss award-winning author Pat Simmons’ new “Lean on Me” romance eBook for free with no waitlists or holds. Readers can access the eBook with a valid library card by visiting http://xxx.lib.overdrive.com or by downloading the Libby app, and then participate in an online discussion.
The Together We Read: US digital book club connects readers in America through public libraries with the same ebook at the same time. This two-week program only requires a Winding Rivers Library card to get started. Together We Read: US is facilitated by Rakuten OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for ebooks, audiobooks and magazines and creator of the award-winning Libby app.
You have free articles remaining.
“This is the perfect opportunity to try out a book club and discussion venue. There’s no obligation, and you can enjoy the story from your own device at home, on your lunch break or anywhere. The best feature of Together We Read: US is there is no waiting or hold list,” said Director Michelle Tryggestad.
“Lean on Me” tells the story of Tabitha Knicely, a woman overwhelmed with sorrow and exhaustion caring for her beloved great-aunt, whose dementia is getting worse. When her neighbor Marcus Whittington accuses Tabitha of elder neglect, he doesn’t realize how his threats to have Aunt Tweet taken away add to Tabitha’s pain. Then Marcus gets to know the exuberant elderly lady and sees up close how hard Tabitha is fighting to keep everything together. Tabitha finds herself leaning on Marcus more and he’s becoming more than happy to share her burdens.
During Together We Read, “Lean on Me” can be borrowed from participating libraries in the US. The eBook can be read without waitlists or holds on the award-winning Libby app on all major computers and devices, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®” [US only]. The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees. Visit http://xxx.lib.overdrive.com, download Libby to get started, or stop in at 206 North Main St. for more help. “Lean on Me” is published by Sourcebooks. More information can be found at TogetherWeRead.com.