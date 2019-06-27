July 20, 1969 – a day of wonder and astonishment many of us well remember, as the grainy black and white television sets across the world broadcast the first time man set foot on our moon. In this age of vast and seemingly limitless technology advancement, it is easy to imagine. But take away the advances—powerful tiny computers we wear on our wrists, materials virtually indestructible, and even communication without wires – and this human feat is amazing to this day.
As part of the Universe of Stories Summer Program, Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby will host “Giant Steps: When Humans First Journeyed to Another World,” in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing on Monday, July 8, at 6:30 p.m.
John Heasley of Driftless Stargazing LLC is an astronomy educator and volunteers as a Solar System Ambassador Master Teacher with NASA/JPL. Heasley, an experienced stargazer, connects people with the cosmos at presentations for libraries, schools and groups, including “star parties” at weddings, conferences, and outdoor concerts. Heasley taught English for 30 years in The Netherlands, Boston, Madison and Richland Center. He received training as a space educator through Space Education Initiatives and Arizona State University Mars Education Program. Heasley was first wowed by the stars at the Fels Planetarium in Philadelphia and the Pine Barrens of New Jersey.
Heasley’s program Giant Steps will not only remember the past of our space exploration program, but also lead participants to imagine the future of life in space. An exciting program for stargazers of all ages, this is the perfect opportunity to discover the vastness of the universe, share your interest with friends and family, and celebrate the history of human achievement in space. For more information on this, other upcoming special events, and the numerous materials available at your library on space and astronomy, call 634-4419.
