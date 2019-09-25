On Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby will be holding a plant sale.
The emergency exit sidewalk has been settling and separating from the building for several years until it now has to be replaced. The flower gardens on the south side of the library building must be removed to prepare for the construction project that will correct this issue.
Come with your shovel, appropriate footwear and enough money to generously donate for the plants you dig. Lupine, hosta, hydrangeas, lilacs, lilies and lamb’s ear are just some of the plants that will be available on a first-come/first-choice basis. Splitting the largest clumps of plants will be requested, so that as many people as possible can benefit from the sale. Some buckets will be provided for carrying large plants but please bring containers for smaller items.
Contact the library at 634-4419 if you have any questions about the sale.
