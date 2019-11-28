Westby’s Building Community group meets, honors Pastor Gary and Mary Daines

While juggling all the mentioned pairs of boots he also wears his grandpa boots. He occasionally puts his EMT boots back on to exchange stories with me and be a listening ear after I get home from a tough call. He is always up to put on his outdoorsman boots to take anyone hunting and fishing. You can always find him at Westby sporting events wearing his cheering boots. He loves to go to sporting events to support area youth and be their biggest fan. It doesn’t matter if he knows any of the kids or not, he will be there in the front row with a smile on his face cheering as loud as he can!

For the last couple years he has been wearing his toughest boots yet. His cancer fighting boots. He has not let these boots slow him down one bit. He can still be found at the Bethel Butikk every day. He spends every ounce of energy he has to help others. Nothing will stop this man and his love for giving back.

I hope to one day be able to walk even a portion of the miles he has walked in so many different boots. The Westby community would truly not be what it is today without all of the different pairs of boots he has worn.