Westby’s Building Community group has met several times over the past few years with Tom Thibodeau to discuss important topics and tackle projects that impact our community for the greater good. Unfortunately, due to other obligations and time restraints, Tom will not be able to join us regularly moving forward. That said, I am pleased to report that there is enough interest in the work we have been doing to keep pushing forward.
We will continue to meet quarterly with an agenda to include updates on current initiatives, learning/education on topics of interest and discussion on goals/projects/planning for our community.
Out first meeting for fall 2019 is set for Thursday, Nov. 14, at Borgens Cafe in Westby. Snacks will be served at 5:30 p.m., and the meeting will be from 6-7 p.m. We will hear from District Administrator Steve Michaels, WES Principal Bruce Peterson and Adaptive PE Instructor Sandy Bishop.
We will also celebrate and learn from Pastor Gary Daines and his accomplishments in our community.
The agenda is as follows:
1. Sharing stories of goodness and project updates: Steve Michaels, Bruce Peterson;
2. Education/celebration: Pastor Gary Daines;
3. Projects (long- and short-range): Sandy Bishop: Walking trail, other outdoor events (sledding by school, snow shoeing, etc.);
4. Ruth and Dave Amundson announce an upcoming birthday celebration in 2020, sponsored and organized by the History Alive project to recognize Westby as an official city.
We have also tossed around ideas about what Homecoming could look like in upcoming years, other ideas for winter activities that might bring young families together, what a “Westby Night Market” event might look like, etc. We would love to hear your ideas so please, come and share your thoughts. No prior attendance is required.
