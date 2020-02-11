Westby's History Alive Project shares valentines

Many collectors of old greeting cards treasure valentines from the past and the History Alive Project is no exception. More often than not, these cards featured cartoon-like children or animals, simple “poem-like” sayings, or embellishments of flowers, birds, cupids, and hearts; the more elaborate cards included all of the four and more…there was no end to expressing one’s love when it came to the work of valentine artists. Today there is even a National Valentine Collectors Association.
In the middle of the 18th century, the giving out of handwritten notes was common in England on or around Feb. 14. Low postage rates made the practice of mailing of cards quite popular in the USA during the 1840s.
The History Alive Project group invites you to stop in at the Westby Credit Union this week where a display of Valentines, through the decades, is there for you to enjoy.