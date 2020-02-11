Westby's History Alive Project shares valentines

Many collectors of old greeting cards treasure valentines from the past and the History Alive Project is no exception. More often than not, these cards featured cartoon-like children or animals, simple “poem-like” sayings, or embellishments of flowers, birds, cupids, and hearts; the more elaborate cards included all of the four and more…there was no end to expressing one’s love when it came to the work of valentine artists. Today there is even a National Valentine Collectors Association.