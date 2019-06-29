Makayla Gretebeck, daughter of Gunnar Gretebeck and Teri Friesen of the Westby FFA, received the State FFA Degree at the 90th State FFA Convention at the Exhibition Hall-Alliant Energy Center in Madison, June 12.
The State FFA Degree is the highest degree that an FFA member can earn on the state level. To earn this degree, a member has to have earned both their Greenhand and Chapter Degrees. Earning the State FFA Degree is an honor and great accomplishment for those that have set their goals to reach this level of achievement in the FFA Organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.