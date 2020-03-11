Westby's One Book, One School, One Community begins

One Book, One School, One Community has arrived in Westby.

This joint venture between Bekkum Memorial Library and the Westby Area School District, encourages the entire community to read and share the book, “Pippi Longstocking” by Astrid Lindgren.

Westby Elementary School kicked off the monthlong program on Feb. 28 with copies of books for students provided by Walmart, the school district and Bekkum Memorial Library.

Book-based fun was held Thursday, March 5, in the Westby Community Room in the basement of Bekkum Memorial Library.

That evening, 47 community members of all ages came to make Perfect Pippi Pancakes and crazy socks, and learn how to dance the Schottische with music provided by Buddy Rundhaugen on the accordion.

Michelle Tryggestad, the public library’s director, said the first activities were “all huge hits.”

Three more nights of community fun are planned at Bekkum Memorial Library for March 12, 19 and 26 from 6:30 to 7:30. There will be three different activities each week, including tea party etiquette, tag with a policeman, a floor scrubbing challenge and the 1969 Pippi Longstocking movie starring Inger Nilson.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

