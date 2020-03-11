Westby's One Book, One School, One Community begins

That evening, 47 community members of all ages came to make Perfect Pippi Pancakes and crazy socks, and learn how to dance the Schottische with music provided by Buddy Rundhaugen on the accordion.
Michelle Tryggestad, the public library’s director, said the first activities were “all huge hits.”
Three more nights of community fun are planned at Bekkum Memorial Library for March 12, 19 and 26 from 6:30 to 7:30. There will be three different activities each week, including tea party etiquette, tag with a policeman, a floor scrubbing challenge and the 1969 Pippi Longstocking movie starring Inger Nilson.
According to study.com, “In ‘Pippi Longstocking’ (1950) Swedish author Astrid Lindgren offers a series of short episodes arranged in 11 chapters. Her novel tells the story of 9-year-old Pippi Longstocking's misadventures and shenanigans. Pippi is a wild carefree little girl. She also has a peculiar fashion sense. When sewing her own dress, she ran out of fabric and patched it together with blue and red remnants. Her shoes are exactly twice her size, and on her legs she wears mismatched stockings that hike up above the knees (hence her funny nickname).”
Community members learn how to dance the Schottische in the Westby Community Room, Thursday, March 5. The dancing was part of the free fun being offered as part of One Book, One School, One Community, a joint venture that encourages the entire community to read and share the book, “Pippi Longstocking” by Astrid Lindgren. The monthlong program is being coordinated by the Westby Area School District and Bekkum Memorial Library.
Lilyann Steers, 4, (center) points to her Perfect Pippi Pancake as her mother Savannah and sister Letha, 6, look on. The Steers were among the community members taking part in activities with a Pippi Longstocking theme that were offered at the Westby Community Room, Thursday, March 5.