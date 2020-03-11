You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Westby's One Book, One School, One Community begins
0 comments

Westby's One Book, One School, One Community begins

{{featured_button_text}}
Dancing the Schottische

Community members learn how to dance the Schottische in the Westby Community Room, Thursday, March 5. The dancing was part of the free fun being offered as part of One Book, One School, One Community, a joint venture that encourages the entire community to read and share the book, “Pippi Longstocking” by Astrid Lindgren. The monthlong program is being coordinated by the Westby Area School District and Bekkum Memorial Library.

 Angie Cina

One Book, One School, One Community has arrived in Westby.

This joint venture between Bekkum Memorial Library and the Westby Area School District, encourages the entire community to read and share the book, “Pippi Longstocking” by Astrid Lindgren.

Westby Elementary School kicked off the monthlong program on Feb. 28 with copies of books for students provided by Walmart, the school district and Bekkum Memorial Library.

Book-based fun was held Thursday, March 5, in the Westby Community Room in the basement of Bekkum Memorial Library.

That evening, 47 community members of all ages came to make Perfect Pippi Pancakes and crazy socks, and learn how to dance the Schottische with music provided by Buddy Rundhaugen on the accordion.

Michelle Tryggestad, the public library’s director, said the first activities were “all huge hits.”

Pancake makers

Lilyann Steers, 4, (center) points to her Perfect Pippi Pancake as her mother Savannah and sister Letha, 6, look on. The Steers were among the community members taking part in activities with a Pippi Longstocking theme that were offered at the Westby Community Room, Thursday, March 5.

Three more nights of community fun are planned at Bekkum Memorial Library for March 12, 19 and 26 from 6:30 to 7:30. There will be three different activities each week, including tea party etiquette, tag with a policeman, a floor scrubbing challenge and the 1969 Pippi Longstocking movie starring Inger Nilson.

The music man

Accordionist Buddy Rundhaugen provides music for people learning to dance the Schottische in the basement of Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library, Thursday, March 5.
Pippi Longstocking library materials

Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby offers a wide variety of Pippi Longstocking materials. The display was set for a One Book, One School, One Community event held on Thursday, March 5.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Pippi Longstocking

According to study.com, “In ‘Pippi Longstocking’ (1950) Swedish author Astrid Lindgren offers a series of short episodes arranged in 11 chapters. Her novel tells the story of 9-year-old Pippi Longstocking's misadventures and shenanigans. Pippi is a wild carefree little girl. She also has a peculiar fashion sense. When sewing her own dress, she ran out of fabric and patched it together with blue and red remnants. Her shoes are exactly twice her size, and on her legs she wears mismatched stockings that hike up above the knees (hence her funny nickname).”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News