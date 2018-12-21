Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Westby will once again be transformed into a stable for the congregation’s annual live Nativity, Monday, Dec. 24.
The live Nativity is available for viewing beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Christmas Eve service follows at 7:30 p.m., and the Nativity remains in place. During the viewing, hot cider and goodies made by the confirmation class will be served.
The live Nativity was the brainstorm of former Pastor Walter Larson and Neil Nelson, who raised ponies and burros on his farm outside of town. The two men (both deceased) pooled their resources to produce an event whose popularity and interest has withstood the test of time. Animals for the live Nativity were provided by Nelson, who also built the manger and stored the equipment on his farm. When Nelson died the duties shifted to longtime church custodian, LeRoy Anderson, who took it upon himself to oversee the event for years until health concerns sidelined him and a changing of the guard occurred.
“It’s a surreal thing, and I’ve been here six years,” said Pastor John Dumke. “I just love it. It’s been done 40-plus years.”
Dumke said the thought of men from the congregation and a pastor having the idea of bringing live animals into a church for a Nativity must have been radical for the time.
“I would have loved to have heard that conversation; ‘You’re going to do what?’,” he said with a laugh. “It’s a note of pride of the place.”
Animals of all sorts are a part of the Christmas scene. One year, Dumke said, there was a parrot. This year, animals will be provided by Jamie Dunnum and her family, and Jerad and Stacey Fleming.
Stacey Fleming, who lives on a dairy farm, said Dumke asked them to bring a calf. “I told him we’d do our best, if a calf is born in time.”
Fleming said older calves can be rambunctious. “You want a newborn.”
Dumke said “oodles” of children are also in the live Nativity. “The kids are up there two hours and they just hang out.”
Each year a family from the congregation who recently had a baby plays the roles of Jesus, Mary and Joseph. The first Holy Family in 1972 was Sherman and Linda Bekkum, and their son, Ryan. This year, the Holy Family will be portrayed by Joshua and Janessa Peterson, and their daughter, Hailey Rae. Hailey, who was born prematurely, entered the world Dec. 9 weighing 4 pounds 14 ounces.
“She’s doing great,” Janessa said. “We were in the hospital two days, which is unusual for preemies.”
Janessa, who is a lifetime member of the congregation, said she and her husband were excited about being asked to take on the role of the Holy Family.
“I wanted to do this since my little sister (Darcy Christianson) was Jesus over 25 years ago,” she said.
Janessa is director for Creamery Creek Senior Living in Viroqua, and Joshua is lead of assembly for Multistack in Sparta. The family also includes 13-year-old Hunter Anderson.
Dumke said the congregation continues offering the live Nativity because it is part of their identity.
“We do if for and with the community; it’s part of our DNA,” he said. “Plus, it’s a fun tradition.”
Dumke said seeing the animals, hearing them and smelling them makes the experience “earthy.” “It’s a real way to celebrate the birth of Jesus. He came from a messy place.”
The church is located at 306 S. Main St.
