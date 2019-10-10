The Friends of Bekkum Library, as part of National Friends of Libraries Week, will sponsor "Westby’s Missing Mansion-Mystery Solved.”
On Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the Westby Community Center, John Sutton will display his model of the Schreiner/Neprud home, and share its history. Sutton has built a model of every floor of the Schreiner/Neprud home, and will also bring some artifacts he has preserved.
Construction of the Schreiner/Neprud house began in 1903 and completed sometime in 1904. Built on what is now Main Street, the house occupied a huge lot.
The Schreiner family would live in this house for about 15 years. When the family moved to La Crosse in 1919, the house was sold to Malla Neprud, and the house remained in the Neprud family until 1961.
On Aug. 7, 1961, Judge Lincoln Neprud, acting as guardian of Martha Neprud, sold the house and land to Westby Farmer’s Union Co-op.
No one has been able to determine exactly when the house was torn down. John Sutton believes he has solved that mystery.
Many residents remember the house as dark, scary and possibly haunted! There are stories about “kids” who would on a dare sneak into the house.
Please join the Friends of Bekkum and share your memories of Westby’s famous missing mansion.
The is a free event; however, donations to the Friends of Bekkum would be welcome.
