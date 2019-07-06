Solvang Lodge 5-457 met at the community room in Bekkum Library on June 25. Dennis Hagen and Peter Leum presented the flags, we sang the USA and Norwegian anthems. Judy Gates had decorated the tables in a beautiful Norwegian theme.
Our business meeting was led by President Cedric Veum. We had 44 members and guests in attendance, four of them from Norway -- Siw Volden, Hanna Finstad Bergum, Ola Bergum and Jon Christian Ringdal. We planned our annual joint meeting with the Spring Grove, Minnesota lodge to be held Thursday, July 25, at the La Crescent Fire Station at 5:30 p.m.; we will provide a hot sandwich, lemonade, coffee and each member will bring a dish for potluck. We will carpool from the library at 4:30 p.m. Our Pot 'O Gold was won by Loren Cade.
Our speaker for the evening program was introduced by Sandy Iverson. Thor Thorson has been involved in the local Memorial Day observances for his whole life. As a youngster he recalled marching in the annual parades with his buddies riding their bicycles decorated in red, white and blue crepe paper, and later as a member of the school marching band. He has been the Memorial Day speaker numerous times. His talk at our meeting was very moving as he spoke about honoring our servicemen and women. He spoke about the sacrifices our military personnel have always made to preserve our precious freedom through the many wars they have fought. He had many meaningful stories and statistics shared with him by the people he has known and interviewed over the years. We were reminded to never forget these brave men and women and the sacrifices they made for our country, not just the ones who died in their brave service but also those who came home forever changed.
Buddy Rundhaugen led us in the Norwegian Table Prayer. Lunch was served by Bertha Johnson, Judy Gates, David Torgerson and Roger Melby.
Hazel Cornell
