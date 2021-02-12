Westby School Board accepts bid to install concrete pad for bleacher project

The Westby School Board accepted a bid for the bleacher project at the athletic complex at its meeting, Monday, Feb. 8.

Board members voted to accept a $101,000 bid from Badger Environmental to install a concrete pad to drain the bleachers properly and to address other drainage problems. Business Director Jennifer Buros said there were three bids submitted for the project.

Buros said there may be some revisions depending on the rebar needed for the pad. She said the cost for the project will be split between this fiscal year and next fiscal year.

In addition to installing the pad and addressing other drainage problems, the project will also include installing fencing. Reassembly of the bleachers, Buros said, would be separate work.

The Norsemen Booster Club purchased gently used stadium seating from Prairie du Sac High School for $30,000 in June of 2020; the booster club covered $20,000 of the cost. The bleachers are now in the athletic complex’s parking lot.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

