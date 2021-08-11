Westby School Board approves 2021-22 reopening plan

The Westby School Board approved the 2021-22 school year reopening plan at its meeting, Monday, Aug. 9.

According to the plan, the wearing of face coverings will not be required unless the district sees school and/or community spread of COVID. The district does recommend face coverings as a mitigation strategy. If the district notices in-school spread, masking may be required for a period of time to keep students in school. Masking is required on school buses and other school vehicles.

The plan also asks that all people be “cognizant” of social distancing whenever possible, stay home when sick, and continue washing hands frequently, and covering coughs and sneezes.

According to the plan, the school district has invested in upgrading the HVAC to optimize fresh air turnover, and it will continue this practice. The district will also continue cleaning high-touch surfaces and common areas frequently.

The school district will conduct all athletics and activities in accordance with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) and other recommendations.

In a phone call after the meeting, District Administrator Steve Michaels said the district will be revisiting the quarantine protocol and he will come back to the school board with a different plan.