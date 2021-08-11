Westby School Board approves 2021-22 reopening plan

The Westby School Board approved the 2021-22 school year reopening plan at its meeting, Monday, Aug. 9.
According to the plan, the wearing of face coverings will not be required unless the district sees school and/or community spread of COVID. The district does recommend face coverings as a mitigation strategy. If the district notices in-school spread, masking may be required for a period of time to keep students in school. Masking is required on school buses and other school vehicles.
The plan also asks that all people be “cognizant” of social distancing whenever possible, stay home when sick, and continue washing hands frequently, and covering coughs and sneezes.
According to the plan, the school district has invested in upgrading the HVAC to optimize fresh air turnover, and it will continue this practice. The district will also continue cleaning high-touch surfaces and common areas frequently.
The school district will conduct all athletics and activities in accordance with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) and other recommendations.
In a phone call after the meeting, District Administrator Steve Michaels said the district will be revisiting the quarantine protocol and he will come back to the school board with a different plan.
Board members voted to waive school fees for the 2021-22 school year. Students will not be charged for Chromebook insurance, and breakfast and lunch is also free for all students. Michaels said the administration recommended waiving school fees because of the difficulties the community has endured with COVID.
The board voted to employ the following: Ben Warneke, Grade 1-2 teacher at Coon Valley Elementary; Heather Wildenberg, cook, Westby Middle School/High School; Doug Allen, bus driver, Route 4 a.m./p.m. route; and Eugen Prejean, bus driver, Route 33 p.m. route.
The board approved the FFA to attend the 2021 National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 27-29.
Sandy Bishop, Westby Elementary School physical education teacher, gave a presentation on the new Appleby Trail at the Westby Elementary School.
Michaels said the walking and fitness trail is a work in progress, and Bishop is the lead. He said Bishop’s vision is to lay down a pathway of crushed stone (screenings, gravel, breaker rock) for the trail. Fundraising is underway to support the permanent foundation for the trail.
The next phase for the trail, Michaels said, is to connect it with Syverson Park, the school and Davidson Park.
The trail is located on the southwest end of the Westby Elementary School. Michaels said the quarter-mile trail was established three years ago, but really started getting used two years ago.
When school is in session, Appleby Trail is reserved for students of the Westby Area School District. The public is allowed on the trail when school is not in session. The trail is used to complete the mile run, for nature walks, for a snowshoeing trail, for family hikes and for warm-ups.
Michaels said a special school board meeting will be held in the Westby High School library Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. to confirm the school reopening plan, approve final hires, and to approve the 2021-22 budget prior to the annual meeting.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.