Westby School Board approves community survey

The Westby School Board voted on Feb. 5 to go forward with a School Perceptions Community Survey in regards to the district’s long-term Facilities Master Plan.

District Administrator Steve Michaels said the survey will help give the board of education direction regarding the future of the district’s facilities. Michaels said the survey will hit mailboxes the first week in March.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The board voted to approve the Rural Virtual Academy Consortium renewal. Michaels said the school district has been a member of the consortium for a year, and it’s been going well. The renewal is for an additional five years, with the opportunity to be released from the commitment on an annual basis.

School board members voted to replace the Westby Elementary School chiller at a cost of about $150,000. Michaels said the chiller has only been working at partial capacity for a while. Contractors evaluated the chiller, and made recommendations for repair or replacement. Based on the cost of repair, the administration recommended replacement.

The board approved the resignations of Marin Ball from the position of second-grade teacher at Coon Valley Elementary School effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year, and Shelby Hemmersbach from the position of fifth-grade teacher at Westby Area Middle School effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.