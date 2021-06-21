Westby School Board approves hiring staff, retirements

Micheals said the board held a re-opening and timeline discussion at the meeting. Using the health protocols and 2020-2021 reopening plans, the administrative team is going line by line through the document. The administrative team met June 17 to look at the document and a meeting will be held with medical advisers June 22, Michaels said. A tentative plan will be brought to the July meeting for discussion, and in August the district will act on the reopening plan for Jump Start and the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Micheals said his expectation is that masks will be optional, but there are a lot of meetings before an official decision is made.

Eli Jackson, owner of Norse Care LLC, gave a year in review of the after-school program. Michaels said the program will continue to serve the district’s students next school year.

Michaels updated the board on the progress toward a COPS grant that would make it possible to have a school resource officer onsite. He said the grant is through the U.S. Department of Justice. For three years, the district could receive grants up $125,000, which would fund have of the officer’s salary and benefits and would continue for an additional year. “We’ll see if we get it,” Michaels said. He said he anticipates the cost would be $13,000 per year for the first three years, and the fourth year would be closer to $30,000.

“It’s certainly good for the kids to establish a relationship with a police officer, and for the city,” Michaels said. “It’s contingent on a successful grant; we’ll see what happens.”

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

