Westby School Board approves hiring staff, retirements

The Westby School Board approved employing staff and accepted staff resignations/retirements at its meeting, Monday, June 14.
Board members approved Leah Thurin for the position of high school secretary. Five candidates were interviewed for the position.
The board accepted the resignation of Janine Gallo, middle school ELA teacher, effective at the end of the 2020-2021 school year; Brian Strangstalien, afternoon bus driver (he will be continuing with his morning route); and Lisa Wood, afternoon bus driver. Board members also accepted the retirement of Barb Rugg, district administrative assistant, effective at the end of the day Aug. 10.
Board members accepted the city of Westby 2021-2022 athletic park facility agreement. Annually, the school district contracts with the city for use of various city-owned facilities in the support of both curricular and co-curricular activities. The activities include JV baseball, middle school baseball, summer school swimming lessons and physical education tennis instruction. The Westby City Council voted at its meeting May 4 to keep the rental fee at $4,900, which was the same fee in 2019-2020. The fee was waived for 2020-2021, because the facilities weren’t used due to COVID-19.
In other business, the board voted to renew the district membership with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and approved the high school music trip to Orlando, Florida, April 10-16, 2022. District Administrator Steve Michaels said typically the high school music trip is to New York City, where students take in Broadway; however, when the trip was being booked, Broadway was closed, so a trip to Florida was planned instead.
Micheals said the board held a re-opening and timeline discussion at the meeting. Using the health protocols and 2020-2021 reopening plans, the administrative team is going line by line through the document. The administrative team met June 17 to look at the document and a meeting will be held with medical advisers June 22, Michaels said. A tentative plan will be brought to the July meeting for discussion, and in August the district will act on the reopening plan for Jump Start and the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Micheals said his expectation is that masks will be optional, but there are a lot of meetings before an official decision is made.
Eli Jackson, owner of Norse Care LLC, gave a year in review of the after-school program. Michaels said the program will continue to serve the district’s students next school year.
Michaels updated the board on the progress toward a COPS grant that would make it possible to have a school resource officer onsite. He said the grant is through the U.S. Department of Justice. For three years, the district could receive grants up $125,000, which would fund have of the officer’s salary and benefits and would continue for an additional year. “We’ll see if we get it,” Michaels said. He said he anticipates the cost would be $13,000 per year for the first three years, and the fourth year would be closer to $30,000.
“It’s certainly good for the kids to establish a relationship with a police officer, and for the city,” Michaels said. “It’s contingent on a successful grant; we’ll see what happens.”
