The Westby School Board approved the 2018-19 calendar make-up days due to inclement weather cancellations at its meeting, Monday.
District Administrator Steve Michaels conducted a survey of staff and parents about using the days before and after spring break to make up lost instructional time because of weather cancellations. As of Monday’s meeting, there had been 12 cancellations and six hours of late start.
The School Board approved to convert the two remaining early release days into instructional days (March 15 and May 10), convert the staff development/grading day into an instructional day (March 29), convert April 18 and April 22 into instructional days (this was an overwhelming majority in the survey), add 15 minutes to each school day starting March 12, and add June 3, 4 and 5 to the school year.
In addition, Michaels said there is a clause that states if a waiver is granted from the state, any “forgiven” instructional hours will come off the end of the year, and if the school district needs to cancel more than three days of school, minutes will be added to each day beginning 24 hours after school resumes.
The School Board also approved the senior music trip to Chicago, Illinois, April 6-7, and the high school baseball spring training trip to Orlando, Florida, March 26-31.
Michaels said the music trip is an annual one for the seniors, and the baseball trip is one that is taken every few years. Both trips come to the School Board because they are out-of-state and overnight trips, he said.
Michaels presented a draft of the school district’s new strategic plan. He said the year has been spent gathering information from students, staff, community members, parents and the Chamber of Commerce asking questions about where they would like to see the school district in three to five years, goals and steps to take.
Michaels said the board will discuss the strategic plan in April and the hope is to have it approved in May.
“This will guide our work in the next three to five years,” he said. “We want to take our time.”
The draft of the strategic plan is available on the district’s website.
In other business, the Board accepted the resignation of Hillary Hartley, middle school interventionist, effective at the end of the school year.
Mayor Dan Helgerson and the city of Westby employees received recognition through the Community Volunteer Recognition Program. Michaels recommended the mayor and employees “…because of their dedication to working cooperatively with the Westby Area School District.”
