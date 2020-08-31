Westby School Board approves referenda questions for the Nov. 3 ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Westby Board of Education approved two referenda questions Aug. 17 that will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The first question will ask voters to exceed the revenue limit by $1.2 million for the 2021-2022 school year, by $1.5 million for the 2022-2023 school year and by $1.8 million for the 2023-2024 school year for non-recurring purposes to sustain educational programs and to operate the district.

The second question will ask voters to authorize the school district to issue general obligations bonds not to exceed $11,950,000 for the purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school facility improvement project consisting of: safety, security and site improvements, including secure entrances; ADA accessibility updates; building infrastructure and capital maintenance improvements; renovations for career and technical education and an addition for a greenhouse at the high school; and acquisition of related equipment.

Prior to approving the referenda questions, the board approved a resolution authorizing the school district budget to exceed the revenue limit for three years for non-recurring purposes, and an initial resolution authorizing general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $11,950,000.