Westby School Board approves registrar position

The Westby School Board approved a registrar/tech position for the school district at its regular meeting, Monday.
The job goal for the registrar/tech position is the management of student enrollment and related state reporting, and provide technology support necessary to maintain educational programs. Examples of essential job duties include managing student records in the district’s student information system including enrolling and withdrawing students, and providing district-wide technology support to students and staff.
The board voted to schedule a special meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. to discuss the Community Survey being prepared by School Perceptions. The board voted to change the time for the March 9 regular board meeting in Coon Valley to 5 p.m. because of a conflict with a scheduled high school band concert. The board also voted to move the Monday, April 13 regular board meeting to Wednesday, April 15 at 7 p.m. because of scheduling conflicts.
Board members accepted the resignations of Jenny Luebke from her position as varsity volleyball coach at the end of the 2019-2020 season, Mark Luebke from his position as freshman volleyball coach at the end of the 2019-2020 season, and Paul Roberts from his position as a.m. /p.m. bus driver effective Dec. 20.
Board members also approved the 2020-2021 school district calendar. District Administrator Steve Michaels said the board discussed the 2020-2021 graduation date, whether to keep it on Memorial Day weekend or move it. Michaels said a recommendation will be made at the January board meeting.
A community volunteer service award was presented to Dennis Siler. Michaels nominated Siler, stating that: “Dennis has been the consummate servant leader for our community. His work at Living Waters ripples throughout our region. In recent years, he has been instrumental in helping our staff learning about trauma informed care. Additionally, he led team building exercises with new staff, administration, and the entire district this August.”
Randi Strangstalien from WCCU presented an update to the board on the start-up of Buck’s Branch at Westby Elementary School. Michaels said the program has been underway for six weeks, and Principal Bruce Peterson “loves it,” and the students have ownership. He added Strangstalien is also pleased with the program. “It’s a win-win for all,” he said.
