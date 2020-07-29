Westby School Board approves start of school plan; face-to-face instruction will be 5 days a week

The second award recognized Coon Valley Lutheran Church and Pastor Julie Wollman. According to the nomination, “On Thursday, July 9, 2020, I received an email from Pastor Julie Wollman. In it she indicated that Coon Valley Lutheran Church’s Congregation Endowment Committee wanted to make a distribution of $1,600 to cover lunch accounts for students who were unable to pay them. Additionally, at the start of the pandemic, Coon Valley Lutheran Church reached out to see how they could help. They collected weekend care packages for families and distributed them in Coon Valley. We are grateful for their service to families in our District.”

The third award recognized Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, Donna and Roger Harris and Lindsay Tuszynski. According to the nomination, “After Spring Break, we knew that there were unmet needs for feeding families over the weekends. Donna reached out asking if we could identify families who would want help with healthy meals over the weekend. Since April, every Friday (now Thursday) a group of our principals assembles to deliver weekend care packages to families throughout our District. We could not do this without the help, organization, and generosity of Donna, Roger, Lindsay, and others from the Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Thank you for your service to the families in our District!”

The fourth award recognized Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Pastor John Dumke, Keith Olson and Dave Gluch. The nomination states, “During the initial closure due to the pandemic, Pastor John reached out to me and asked what the church might do to help out. I mentioned that we could use help with weekend meals as well as meals over spring break. Without hesitation, he called congregation members together and we were able to serve some of our families who needed it the most. They service families in Westby and Chaseburg. We are grateful for their service to the families in our District.”

Angie Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

