The Westby Area School District Board of Education approved offering the Summer Food Service Program at its meeting, Monday.
District Administrator Steve Michaels said this is the first time the school district has had the program.
Any child who is 18 years old or younger who resides in the Westby School District attendance area can come to the school for a meal. Michaels said back in October the district’s free and reduced lunches hit 50 percent. “Once you hit the threshold, you get reimbursement from the state. It’s almost break even for us.”
Breakfast and lunch will be served June 10-17. Just lunch will be served June 24 to Aug. 23. Serving time for breakfast June 10-17 is 7:30-8:30 a.m. and serving time for lunch from June 10 to Aug. 23 is 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. All meals, which are free for students, will be served in the Westby High School cafeteria; children should enter the school building through Door 2 on West Avenue. Parking is available in the district parking lot. Adults who want to eat with their children pay $4.
The School Board also approved its cooperative agreement with Viroqua Area Schools – Better Futures High School. Michaels said the School Board approves the agreement yearly. He said Better Futures High School was formed in 2000 as a consortium with De Soto, Kickapoo, La Farge, Viroqua and Westby school districts.
Board members voted to accept the resignations of Rhonda Wemette, district PBIS coach and Westby Elementary School PBIS coach effective at the end of the 2018-19 school year; Katy Brown, Westby Area High School special education instructional program aid effective March 12; and Jesus Arellano, middle/high school Spanish teacher effective at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
Board members also voted to hire Lucio Reyes, second shift custodian; Travis Gaskell, middle school baseball coach; Alyssa (Yanske) Sanwick, assistant high school track coach; Josh Curtis, middle school instrumental music teacher; Morgan Berendes, special education teacher, Westby Elementary School; Monica Muraski, high school English teacher; and Tessa Solberg, school counselor, Westby Area Middle School.
The School Board also continued its discussion of the district’s strategic plan. Michaels said the board still plans to adopt the strategic plan in May. Michaels said there were no changes to the strategic plan since the March meeting, and his next task is to list the five big ideas with sub-topics.
The draft of the strategic plan is on the school district’s website.
The Westby Rod and Gun Club received recognition through the Community Volunteer Service Recognition Program. Michaels and Bruce Peterson, elementary school principal, nominated the club. In their nominations, both men acknowledged the club’s generosity at Christmas, collecting presents and monetary donations for elementary students who may not be as fortunate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.