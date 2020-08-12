You are the owner of this article.
Westby School Board decides to go forward with referenda questions
The Westby School Board discussed the capital and operating referendum questions and decided to move forward with the referendum in November at its regular meeting, Monday.

There will be a special board meeting to determine language for the operating and capital referenda. The meeting is set for Monday, Aug. 17, at 5 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.

During the discussion portion of the meeting, the 2020-21 start of school plan was reviewed by District Administrator Steve Michaels.

Michaels said health protocols were part of the discussion. The district will follow guidelines as determined by the Vernon County Health Department, the Department of Public Instruction and the Department of Health Services. He said there is a flowchart that will be used to determine when to send students home if they are ill.

Board members accepted the resignation of head boys golf coach Dave Nelson. Nelson submitted his resignation from the position effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster.

