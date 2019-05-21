The Westby Area School District Board of Education began discussing a Westby Elementary School/ Westby Cooperative Credit Union School Branch proposal at its meeting, Monday, May 13.
District Administrator Steve Michaels said Randi Strangstalien with WCCU made the presentation. He said the credit union is proposing having WCCU’s School Branch Program (Buck’s Branch) in the elementary school as a deposit branch. He said the purpose is to teach financial literacy and teach saving habits.
Michaels said the fourth-grade volunteers would have roles to play and learn about being a branch manager, assistant branch manager, teller, bookkeeper, computer operator, and marketing and member relations.
“They’ll see how a credit union operates,” he said. Students would work alongside credit union professionals.
Michaels said the School Board will revisit the proposal in September.
Debbi DeGarmo was at the meeting to continue the discussion on the Farm-to-School grant from the United States Department of Agriculture she proposed to the Board at the December 2018 meeting.
Michaels said they are still exploring what the Farm-to School program might look like. He said DeGarmo asked to have a survey sent home with students to see if there is support for the program.
“We’ll get feelers out to local businesses to see if they might have an interest in farm to school, to see if the community is interested,” he said.
Michaels said a talk will be presented at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center June 12 at 6 p.m. for the public to learn more about the program.
The School Board also continued its discussion of the strategic plan. Michaels said the Board looked at a more condensed format of the 2019-20 strategic plan and it will take action in June.
In other business, the School Board accepted the resignations of Jeffrey Butteris, a.m./p.m. bus driver and late route bus driver, effective April 30; Nathan McKittrick, middle school eighth-grade boys basketball coach, effective at the end of the 2018-19 school year; and Kelsey Walsh, middle school eighth-grade girls basketball coach, effective at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
School Board members voted to hold the annual meeting on Monday, Oct. 7. The board also voted to approve moving the regular July meeting from July 8 to July 1 at the Chaseburg Village Hall at 7 p.m. due to scheduling conflicts.
At the organizational meeting held prior to the regular board meeting, there was the election of officers. Gerry Roethel was elected president, Andy Lipski vice president, Bob Kerska clerk and Dan Kotek treasurer.
