The Westby Area School District Board of Education heard a presentation on the projects that happened over the summer at its regular meeting, Sept. 9.
Jennifer Buros, Westby Area School District business manager, gave the presentation. In the Buildings and Grounds report, Buros said the district hosted a Custodial and Maintenance Conference July 24. There were more than 200 attendees and many learning opportunities.
Buros said a few projects that occurred over the summer included resurfacing the track, re-sealing and striping some parking lots, and carpet installation in the middle school. She added the door monitoring project is ongoing as part of the district’s Safety Grant. Most of the wiring is finished, but programming some door hardware needs to be installed to complete the project. More information will be coming soon in regard to the Westby Elementary chiller.
In the Technology portion of her presentation, Buros reported access points were replaced at Westby Elementary using funding through ERate. Because of some connectivity concerns with the bus garage, a wireless option was installed that also included access at the fields. A big upcoming project is the redesign of the district’s website. Buros said she is meeting with a provider that many schools use that provides a mobile app and notification options. She will get feedback from administration, staff and the parent survey. The rollout is planned for this fall.
In the Food Service portion of the presentation, Buros said the Summer Food Service Program went well, with 467 breakfasts and 3,201 lunches being served between June 10 and Aug. 23. The district hosted a Coulee Region School Nutrition In-service Aug. 22. About 225 attendees learned from DPI and area schools districts. The district will be implementing some ideas throughout the year in each building to promote school nutrition.
In the Transportation portion of the presentation, Buros reported the district continues to recruit substitute bus drivers. A proposal to purchase new bus will be brought forward in the next few months.
School Board members accepted the resignation of Deb Michaels from the position of food service support.
Board members voted to employ the following staff: Becca Holey-Dunnum, special education instructional program aide, Westby Area Middle School; Kim Walker, special education instructional program aide, Westby Area Middle School; Jeana Stuber, special education instructional program aide, Westby Area High School; Alex Gluch, assistant football coach; and Lisa Wood, bus driver.
Board members approved the 2019 annual meeting agenda and proposed 2019-2020 budget to be presented at the Oct. 7 annual meeting and budget hearing. The annual meeting and budget hearing will be held at the Westby Area High School at 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.