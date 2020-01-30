Westby School Board hires registrar

The Westby School Board filled the position of registrar/technology support at its meeting, Monday, Jan. 13.

Board members approved hiring Tanya Glunz for the position. Three candidates were interviewed; two candidates were brought back for a second interview. Glunz’s start date was Jan. 21.

The school board approved the registrar/tech position for the school district at its December meeting.

The job goal for the registrar/tech position is the management of student enrollment and related state reporting, and provide technology support necessary to maintain educational programs. Examples of essential job duties include managing student records in the district’s student information system including enrolling and withdrawing students, and providing district-wide technology support to students and staff.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The board also voted to hire Jessica Hendrickson for the position of assistant high school volleyball coach. Hendrickson has been coaching at the middle school level for three years.

Board members accepted the retirement of Donna Pedretti, second-grade teacher at Westby Elementary School, effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year after 29 years of service.