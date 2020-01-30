Westby School Board hires registrar

The Westby School Board filled the position of registrar/technology support at its meeting, Monday, Jan. 13.
Board members approved hiring Tanya Glunz for the position. Three candidates were interviewed; two candidates were brought back for a second interview. Glunz’s start date was Jan. 21.
The school board approved the registrar/tech position for the school district at its December meeting.
The job goal for the registrar/tech position is the management of student enrollment and related state reporting, and provide technology support necessary to maintain educational programs. Examples of essential job duties include managing student records in the district’s student information system including enrolling and withdrawing students, and providing district-wide technology support to students and staff.
The board also voted to hire Jessica Hendrickson for the position of assistant high school volleyball coach. Hendrickson has been coaching at the middle school level for three years.
Board members accepted the retirement of Donna Pedretti, second-grade teacher at Westby Elementary School, effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year after 29 years of service.
The board accepted the resignation of Travis Gaskell from the position of middle school baseball coach, effective immediately.
The board voted to support the Westby First Responders and the Coon Valley First Responders by contributing $2,000 to Westby and $500 Coon Valley. District Administrator Steve Michaels said the board has been “doing this for years” to show appreciation to the first responders for their service to the school district at home football games, wrestling tournaments and other events upon request.
The Class of 2021 graduation date was set for May 22, 2021 at 11 a.m.
The February School Board meeting will be held Feb. 5, at 5 p.m.
