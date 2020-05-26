Westby School Board hires second-grade teacher for Westby Elementary School

The Westby School Board voted May 11 to hire a second-grade teacher at Westby Elementary School.
Members of the board hired Lexi Stendalen for the position; seven candidates were interviewed.
The board accepted the retirement of Marian Francis, speech language pathologist for the school district, and Renee Olson, paraprofessional at Coon Valley Elementary School; both retirements are effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year. Alex Gluch’s resignation from the position of assistance football coach was also accepted.
In other business, the board set Monday, Oct. 5, as the date for the school district’s annual meeting, and approved the cooperative team sponsorship for boys golf with Viroqua because of low numbers in both programs.
Summer staff was also hired by the school board. Twenty-one staff submitted proposals for 40 different classes to be held virtually in June.
Board members discussed grading for the fourth quarter. Building principals reviewed the grading process in their respective buildings. District Administrator Steve Michaels said in an email that at the elementary level, the focus will be on giving comments for each student about their progress this year and over fourth quarter.
“At the middle school level, the third quarter grade will become the semester grade unless a student improved (in which case we would make the higher grade their semester). Additionally, there will be a report on the essential skills and student progress toward mastery in each content area,” Michaels said. “The high school will award grades as they always have.”
Members of the board also discussed options for the Class of 2020 commencement, senior awards and baccalaureate. Michaels said virtual baccalaureate will be aired on Channels 7 and 14 at 7 p.m. on May 27. It will also be shared via YouTube on the district Facebook page.
Senior awards will be a virtual program at 7 p.m. on June 3.
“July 25 is when we are planning commencement and we are hoping that it can be as close to ‘the traditional’ format as possible,” Michaels said.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!