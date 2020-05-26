Westby School Board hires second-grade teacher for Westby Elementary School

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Westby School Board voted May 11 to hire a second-grade teacher at Westby Elementary School.

Members of the board hired Lexi Stendalen for the position; seven candidates were interviewed.

The board accepted the retirement of Marian Francis, speech language pathologist for the school district, and Renee Olson, paraprofessional at Coon Valley Elementary School; both retirements are effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year. Alex Gluch’s resignation from the position of assistance football coach was also accepted.

In other business, the board set Monday, Oct. 5, as the date for the school district’s annual meeting, and approved the cooperative team sponsorship for boys golf with Viroqua because of low numbers in both programs.

Summer staff was also hired by the school board. Twenty-one staff submitted proposals for 40 different classes to be held virtually in June.

Board members discussed grading for the fourth quarter. Building principals reviewed the grading process in their respective buildings. District Administrator Steve Michaels said in an email that at the elementary level, the focus will be on giving comments for each student about their progress this year and over fourth quarter.