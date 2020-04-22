Westby School Board requests waiver from DPI for instructional hours in light of COVID-19

The Westby School Board voted on April 15 to request the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction waive the minimum number of hours of instruction for the school district because of the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency and school closure orders.
The request is for any instructional hours between March 18 and the end of the public health emergency. The district has been using a flexible learning delivery model since March 23.
School board members accepted the retirement of Chris Yanske, high school math teacher, effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year; he has served the district for 30 years. The board also accepted Ken Halvorson’s letter of resignation from the position of middle school boys basketball coach, effective immediately, to assume his new position as head varsity boys basketball coach, and Andrea Lunde’s letter of resignation from the position of winter cheerleading advisor for the high school, effective immediately.
The board voted to hire Kylie Bluske, fifth-grade ELA teacher, Travis Gaskell, fifth-grade math teacher, and Josh Fencl, high school math teacher.
The board approved the district’s cooperative agreement with Viroqua-Better Futures for the 2020-2021 school year. The school district has been part of the program since 2000. Five school districts – De Soto, Kickapoo, La Farge, Viroqua and Westby – established a consortium and formed Better Futures High School.
The board also authorized the expenditure of 2020-2021 budgeted funds to buy certain items for the start of the next school year. Such items include classroom supplies, workbooks, periodicals and limited textbooks. About $95,000 was approved for the advanced purchases.
School board members voted to approve a bid of $53,000 from Mid State for a new 29-passenger bus. District Administrator Steve Michaels said the purchase of a new bus was approved with the 2019-2020 budget last fall. He said the district had budgeted for a full-size bus. The new bus is guaranteed to be delivered and in use before June 30.
The school board discussed the School Perceptions Community Survey. Surveys were sent to staff, parents and community members in March, to be completed either online or by paper and mailed. Michaels said 552 (188 paper) responses were received, which was a 17% participation rate.
Michaels said the district has a lot of support for both the operational and facilities. Overall, he said, there is more than 60% support in both areas.
Michaels said the district will explore if it could bundle for operational and facilities for as close to a zero increase given the times. “People are hurting.”
“We’ll hit the referendum harder in August; we hope more calm will be restored,” Michaels said.
A slide show of the survey results can be found on the school district’s website.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!