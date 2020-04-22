Westby School Board requests waiver from DPI for instructional hours in light of COVID-19

The board also authorized the expenditure of 2020-2021 budgeted funds to buy certain items for the start of the next school year. Such items include classroom supplies, workbooks, periodicals and limited textbooks. About $95,000 was approved for the advanced purchases.

School board members voted to approve a bid of $53,000 from Mid State for a new 29-passenger bus. District Administrator Steve Michaels said the purchase of a new bus was approved with the 2019-2020 budget last fall. He said the district had budgeted for a full-size bus. The new bus is guaranteed to be delivered and in use before June 30.

The school board discussed the School Perceptions Community Survey. Surveys were sent to staff, parents and community members in March, to be completed either online or by paper and mailed. Michaels said 552 (188 paper) responses were received, which was a 17% participation rate.

Michaels said the district has a lot of support for both the operational and facilities. Overall, he said, there is more than 60% support in both areas.

Michaels said the district will explore if it could bundle for operational and facilities for as close to a zero increase given the times. “People are hurting.”