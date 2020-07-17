Westby School Board sets special meeting to finalize plans for start of school year

“It’s good to find gently used equipment and give it a new life,” Michaels said.

In order to have the bleachers in place for the upcoming football season, it’s necessary to pour a concrete pad to drain it properly and address runoff. The totals for the project will exceed $10,000 but funds are available in Fund 46.

The School Board presented a Community Volunteer Service Award and Distinguished Employee Award at Monday’s meeting.

The Norsemen Booster Club was nominated by Michaels for the Community Volunteer Service Award. Michaels stated in the nomination form: “Our Norsemen Booster Club has done extraordinary things for our schools in recent years. Two years ago, they funded the lighting of our football field and track. Most recently, they found and purchased bleacher seating for our football field. Working from a shared vision for our athletic complex, this organization is to be commended for keeping the conversation alive and helping the District make progress. Thank you for what you have done for the Westby Area School District!!”