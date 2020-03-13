Westby School Board votes to commemorate fieldhouse basketball court in honor of Bob Constalie

A choice school, Michaels said, is not a charter school; it’s project-based learning with dedicated time in the day for students to engage in projects within a content area. A charter school, he said, has a long application process, there is the freedom to alter the curriculum, and there is a governing board. A choice school follows the curriculum implemented by the school district and is governed by the school board. Michaels said charter schools sometimes come with money through grants, while a choice school is school-board sponsored.

The board continued its discussion of the Gender Sexuality Alliance Club. The purpose of a gender-sexuality alliance is to create safe spaces for students who identify as LGBTQ+, as well as those who support them. Michaels said the school district seeks to create safe places for all students. Middle school counselor, Tessa Solberg, has received some training in GSA’s.

According to a flyer created by Solberg, the Westby Area Middle School Youth Risk Behavior Survey found 64% of Westby LGBTQ+ students reported being bullied compared to 31% of straight, cisgendered students. The survey also found 78% LGBTQ+ students reported having mental health concerns compared to 40% of straight, cisgendered students.

The board presented a Community Volunteer Service Award to Tom Sharratt. Sharratt was nominated by Michaels. Michaels stated in the nomination form: “Mr. Sharratt has exemplified servant leadership in our community and his support of our schools is widely noticed and appreciated. Mr. Sharratt works to ensure our military men and women are acknowledged in many ways throughout the year. He values celebrating the accomplishments of students and staff in many ways. Mr. Sharratt gives generously to innovative programs and encourages our schools to promote citizenship. Additionally, he takes students ‘under his wing’ by giving them work opportunities and teaching them the value of hard work, commitment, and follow through. Mr. Sharratt is a gift to our community.”

