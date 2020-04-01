Westby school district continues educating, feeding students during closure

It’s been three weeks since Gov. Tony Evers issued the order to close all Wisconsin public and private schools by 5 p.m. March 18 because of the COVID-19/novel coronavirus pandemic.
When the order was announced on March 13, school districts, including Westby Area School District, began setting up plans to educate and feed their students during the emergency closure.
District Administrator Steve Michaels was emailed questions this week asking how distant learning and meal deliveries are going in the school district.
Michaels said that when the district learned of the governor’s executive order on Friday evening March 13, they announced that classes would be canceled for students starting on Wednesday, March 18.
“Friday, March 20, was scheduled to be a staff in-service day, so we moved that to Wednesday and allowed staff to work remotely doing training on flexible learning models as well as grading for the end of third quarter,” Michaels said.
The district began packaging and delivering meals on Wednesday, March 18.
“This has been a really positive thing for our students and staff,” Michaels said. “There is a very real connection to school when a district vehicle delivers meals on the bus routes.”
Michaels said the number of meals delivered grows every day. As of March 31, the district is closing in on 350 meals per day. Families can still sign up using a link that has been emailed to them, or they can call the district office at 608-634-0101 and the link will be resent.
He said community members have come forward to “fill in the gaps” by providing meals to students on the weekends and over spring break, which is April 6-10.
“This is not part of our school nutrition program, and they are not able to deliver meals, but these people have been so helpful in their willingness to serve the needs of our children,” Michaels said. “An email alert goes out to our families informing them of pick-up times and locations prior to the weekend/break.”
Michaels said that at the start of this school year, the district identified “flexible learning days” as something they were going to explore.
“We started looking at this because 2018-2019 had so many cancellations due to flooding, the polar vortex, ice, and snow,” he said. “After having our standard three ‘built-in’ snow days, we wanted to keep learning going ‘in the moment’ instead of adding minutes to the school day, adding days to the end of the year, and instead of taking days away from scheduled breaks.”
This concept was presented in greater detail to the staff on Jan. 20.
“We discussed the fact that for our youngest learners, working with paper packets that could be taken home seemed to make the most sense instead of having them work online,” Michaels said. “We explored multiple options for teachers including the use of Google classroom, video and audio recording of lessons, and using some of the online programs that were available to us already (we are a consortium member with Rural Virtual Academy... an online school). So, even though we had not anticipated using flexible learning days as a solution for school closure due to the pandemic, this preparation helped us launch flexible learning in our district on Monday, March 23.”
The district administrator said that as part of the WASD Influenza Outbreak and Pandemic Plan, the first two days of closure were treated like snow days.
Michaels said remote learning is going well.
“I’m so proud of our school community,” he said. “This is new for everyone. Our students are diving in, working hard, and taking this seriously. Our parents and caregivers are doing a great job of coaching students through assignments, contacting teachers and the district when there are barriers. Our staff is investing lots of energy into checking in with students, adjusting assignments based on feedback from parents, cleaning our schools thoroughly, and preparing/delivering meals.”
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
