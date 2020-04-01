Westby school district continues educating, feeding students during closure

He said community members have come forward to “fill in the gaps” by providing meals to students on the weekends and over spring break, which is April 6-10.

“This is not part of our school nutrition program, and they are not able to deliver meals, but these people have been so helpful in their willingness to serve the needs of our children,” Michaels said. “An email alert goes out to our families informing them of pick-up times and locations prior to the weekend/break.”

Michaels said that at the start of this school year, the district identified “flexible learning days” as something they were going to explore.

“We started looking at this because 2018-2019 had so many cancellations due to flooding, the polar vortex, ice, and snow,” he said. “After having our standard three ‘built-in’ snow days, we wanted to keep learning going ‘in the moment’ instead of adding minutes to the school day, adding days to the end of the year, and instead of taking days away from scheduled breaks.”

This concept was presented in greater detail to the staff on Jan. 20.