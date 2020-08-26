Westby School District staff kick-off school year thinking about human connection

In a year that has forced people to stay physically apart, the Westby School District kicked off the school year focusing on the importance of the human connection and relationships. Nationally-renowned speaker and human connection advocate, Joe Beckman, challenged staff to think about how to ensure a human connection with students as we continue to live in our new normal.
“We know that relationships are at the forefront of all that we do in education,” said Superintendent of Schools Steve Michaels. “Joe’s message of making connections and building relationships is more important now more than ever.”
Beckman, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, travels the country talking with educators, parents, and students on the importance of slowing down, separating from our screens, and truly listening to one another. His message is intended to give educators easy tools to maximize the human connection, boost personal happiness, and optimize the impact educators have on students.
Beckman presented to Westby staff in the Westby School District fieldhouse, Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
“We know that this year will feel different than likely any school district has in the past. We want our staff to enter the year inspired, feeling valued, and with a renewed commitment to connections. Joe’s presentation is known to do that,” added Michaels.
Learn more about Beckman at Joebeckman.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!